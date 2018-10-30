Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Fortune Brands’ shares have underperformed the industry. The company’s third-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4%. On the other hand, quarterly revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. The company noted that a slower summer market demand and adverse impact of Hurricane Florence dampened revenues and profitability in the reported quarter. Material price inflation and flaring up freight charges have been escalating Fortune Brands' aggregate costs, of late. The company perceives that inflationary pressure, integration costs associated with the Fiberon acquisition, impact of bond financing and inefficiencies existing within Security operations will weigh over its near-term profitability. Notably, the company lowered its earnings view for 2018 from $3.62-$3.72 per share to $3.41-$3.49 per share.”

FBHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Shares of FBHS opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

