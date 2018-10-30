Fortive (FTV) PT Lowered to $86.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTV. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.73.

FTV opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $2,494,907.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,923.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,234,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 105.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in Fortive by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

