Fortive (FTV) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at SunTrust Banks

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortive’s FY2018 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.73.

FTV stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.47. 190,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $2,494,907.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,923.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $1,454,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,054.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,913,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 83,258 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Fortive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 83,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Fortive by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

