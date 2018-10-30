FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS: FSUGY) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FORTESCUE METAL/S to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FORTESCUE METAL/S $6.89 billion $879.00 million 7.94 FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors $6.29 billion $843.29 million 15.53

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. FORTESCUE METAL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FORTESCUE METAL/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors -326.82% -26.38% -6.55%

Risk & Volatility

FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S’s competitors have a beta of 5.51, indicating that their average stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 45.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FORTESCUE METAL/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S Competitors 360 1140 1339 82 2.39

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 40.04%. Given FORTESCUE METAL/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FORTESCUE METAL/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

