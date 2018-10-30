Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1,573.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,705 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,241 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

