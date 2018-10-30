FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,636,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,153,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,418,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 41,304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,332,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,527,000 after acquiring an additional 393,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after acquiring an additional 735,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,800,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.