FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Alliqua Biomedical Inc (ALQA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

NASDAQ:ALQA opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Alliqua Biomedical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.64). Alliqua Biomedical had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.35%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliqua Biomedical Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies.

