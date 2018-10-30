FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $214.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.40 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.68%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.84.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.