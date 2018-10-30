Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Flotek Industries to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. On average, analysts expect Flotek Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 43,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,527. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTK shares. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

