Floor & Decor (FND) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FND. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

NYSE FND traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,385. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Joho Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,497,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,881,000 after purchasing an additional 574,403 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 541,014 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 393.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after buying an additional 516,348 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

