Flex (FLEX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

FLEX opened at $6.94 on Friday. Flex has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Analysts expect that Flex will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Flex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 70,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $986,000.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 70,678 shares of company stock worth $991,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Flex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 917,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flex by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Flex by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 60,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

