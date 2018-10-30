Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) vs. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics -206.02% -40.61% -33.08% Imprimis Pharmaceuticals -28.59% -372.57% -38.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.89, indicating a potential upside of 176.38%. Given Five Prime Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Five Prime Therapeutics is more favorable than Imprimis Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Prime Therapeutics and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics $39.51 million 10.72 -$150.22 million ($5.38) -2.21 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals $26.77 million 3.18 -$11.98 million N/A N/A

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics beats Imprimis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. Its product candidates also comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor IIb, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and bladder cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 as a monotherapy in various cancers. The company's FP-1039 is in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Its preclinical product candidates include FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody; FPA154, a tetravalent agonistic antibody that activates glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor; and FPT155, a CD80-Fc fusion protein, which modulates signaling pathways. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with bluebird bio, Inc., Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. The company also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases. In addition, it provides patent-pending preservative-free topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100, an immunosuppressive drug that inhibits t-cell proliferation and replication in the dry eye disease (DED); SURF-200 for the patients with episodic DED; and SURF-300, a combination of a low-dose of doxycycline and a proprietary powderized triglyceride Omega-3 for the refractory DED patients with chronic DED symptoms. The company was formerly known as Transdel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2012. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

