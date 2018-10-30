Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,684,000 after buying an additional 6,831,581 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,757,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,827,000 after purchasing an additional 647,321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,991,000 after purchasing an additional 601,582 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 414,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 324,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

