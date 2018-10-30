First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,556 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 182,510 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 575,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

