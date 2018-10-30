First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.97

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 3377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 40.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 75.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

