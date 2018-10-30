First Trust Advisors LP Has $52.60 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,738 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $52,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 65,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $164.76 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.