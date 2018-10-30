First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $55,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 55,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 47.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.36.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.11. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $118.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $418,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $1,101,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

