First Solar (FSLR) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.11. 53,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $199,369.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,161.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $443,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

