First Solar (FSLR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Solar ended third quarter of 2018 on a mixed note. While the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the consensus mark. It has has installed more than 7.5 GW installed worldwide, making it the leading global provider of PV energy solutions. First Solar also continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, Australia, Japan and India. Currently the company is undergoing a strategic transition that involves replacement of its legacy manufacturing fleet, over the next several years, with the new Series 6 module. However, it faces intense competition from manufacturers of crystalline-silicon solar modules, and other types of solar modules and PV systems with respect to reliability and selling price per watt. Moreover, the company's shares underperformed the industry in the last one year. It is also incurring high start-up cost in relation to manufacturing of the new Series 6 modules.”

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of First Solar to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.27.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $36.92 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $199,369.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $106,161.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $443,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 147.5% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 325,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.