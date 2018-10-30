First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $136,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $245,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $59.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $594.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $111,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $221,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

