First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

ANIK stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.12 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Anika Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

