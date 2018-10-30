First Quadrant L P CA Acquires Shares of 8,194 Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,201,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351,100 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

In other Globus Medical news, insider David C. Paul sold 2,053,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $111,413,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

