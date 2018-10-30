First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.79.

Shares of PSX traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

