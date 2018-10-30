First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) PT Set at $26.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

FMBI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $167.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prame sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $60,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,432,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,688,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 54.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,537,000 after purchasing an additional 730,815 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,442,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 164,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

