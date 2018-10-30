First Manhattan Co. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Facebook by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $8,409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,761,034 shares of company stock worth $664,462,979 over the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.03 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

