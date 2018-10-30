First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 143,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

