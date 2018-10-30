First Hawaiian Bank Invests $279,000 in Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,156,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,416,000 after buying an additional 552,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,366,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,983,000 after buying an additional 503,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,644,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,031,000 after buying an additional 5,319,398 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,757,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,178,000 after buying an additional 1,291,797 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,153,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

