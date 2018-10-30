First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Stake in Cowen Inc (COWN)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 191.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 787,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 206,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 356.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 197,348 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 16.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

COWN opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.17. Cowen Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.03 million during the quarter. Cowen had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COWN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

