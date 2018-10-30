First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Holdings in Vereit Inc (VER)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vereit in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 54.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vereit by 71.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 82.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $160,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.