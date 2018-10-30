First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wood & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $483,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,708.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $303,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,724 shares of company stock worth $3,091,922. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

