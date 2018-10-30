First Data (FDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Data (NYSE:FDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. First Data updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

FDC opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. First Data has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on First Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Data from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on First Data from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on First Data from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.32.

In other news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

