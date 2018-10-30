First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

