First Bancshares (FBMS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $34.82 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $449.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.09%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

