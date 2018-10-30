First Bancorp (FBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Merion Capital Group raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.
Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
