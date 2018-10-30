First Bancorp (FBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Merion Capital Group raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

