First Bancorp (FBP) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Merion Capital Group raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,973,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,712 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
