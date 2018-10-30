First Bancorp (FBP) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Merion Capital Group raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,973,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,712 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

