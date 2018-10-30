First Bancorp (FBNC) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,013.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne S. Deferie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,925,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,005,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 771,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 62.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 215,043 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

