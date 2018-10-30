FireEye (FEYE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $214-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.59 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.06-0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FEYE. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.72.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 8,456,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,786. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $92,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $25,376.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,820 shares of company stock valued at $931,071 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

