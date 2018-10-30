FireEye (FEYE) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $827-831 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.84 million.FireEye also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.04-0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.72.

FEYE traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,786. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.38.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $25,376.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,236.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 11,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $162,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,820 shares of company stock valued at $931,071. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

