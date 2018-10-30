Financial Survey: EZCORP (EZPW) versus Acorn International (ATV)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get EZCORP alerts:

This table compares EZCORP and Acorn International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 6.41% 6.90% 4.34% Acorn International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EZCORP and Acorn International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.16%. Given EZCORP’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Acorn International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZCORP and Acorn International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $747.95 million 0.73 $31.85 million $0.62 16.11 Acorn International $20.29 million 3.69 $12.38 million N/A N/A

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Acorn International.

Risk & Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn International has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZCORP beats Acorn International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of June 11, 2018, it operated a network of 921 pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo names in the United States and Latin America. The company also operates a network of 27 financial services stores under the CASHMAX name in Canada. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.