Financial Survey: Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and International Money Express (IMXI)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alliance Data Systems and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 6 13 0 2.60 International Money Express 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $263.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.11%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.78%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Alliance Data Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $7.72 billion 1.43 $788.70 million $18.28 10.97 International Money Express N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. International Money Express does not pay a dividend. Alliance Data Systems pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 12.11% 56.33% 3.92% International Money Express N/A -0.13% -0.12%

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats International Money Express on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. It also focuses on facilitating and managing interactions between its clients and their customers through various consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. operates as a processor of money transfer services. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services. It uses a proprietary financial technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala. The company offers wire transfer and other processing services to its customers through its network of 85,000 sending and paying agents. It also provides its services digitally through intermexonline.com. International Money Express, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

