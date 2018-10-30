Financial Contrast: Crexendo (CXDO) & VASCO Data Security International (VDSI)

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VASCO Data Security International has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and VASCO Data Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A VASCO Data Security International 0 1 2 0 2.67

VASCO Data Security International has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Given VASCO Data Security International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VASCO Data Security International is more favorable than Crexendo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and VASCO Data Security International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $10.38 million 2.33 -$1.02 million N/A N/A VASCO Data Security International $193.29 million 4.55 -$22.39 million $0.43 50.70

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VASCO Data Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and VASCO Data Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -1.87% 0.40% 0.16% VASCO Data Security International -10.76% 6.71% 5.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of VASCO Data Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 77.2% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of VASCO Data Security International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VASCO Data Security International beats Crexendo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc., a cloud services company, provides cloud telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. This segment offers hardware and software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting, telecom installation, and professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solution; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its products to financial institutions, businesses, and government organizations through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

