Financial Comparison: GWG (GWGH) versus AXA (AXAHY)

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GWG and AXA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GWG 0 0 1 0 3.00 AXA 0 2 3 0 2.60

GWG presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.80%. Given GWG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GWG is more favorable than AXA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of GWG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. 77.9% of GWG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GWG has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GWG and AXA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG $64.13 million 0.50 -$20.63 million $3.16 1.76 AXA $111.32 billion 0.55 $7.02 billion $2.92 8.51

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than GWG. GWG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GWG and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG -38.85% -87.97% 4.35% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. GWG does not pay a dividend. AXA pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AXA beats GWG on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents. In addition, it focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. Further, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides savings, protection, and health products, including whole life insurance, medical cover, and term life insurance; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers life and savings, and health products including term life, universal life, endowment, unit-linked, group term insurance, and hospital cash products and investment products, as well as individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Further, the company is involved in diversified investment management products, such as managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment products to individual investors, private clients, and various institutional clients; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; management of investments on behalf of institutional clients; and fundamental research, quantitative services, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

