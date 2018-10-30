Financial Comparison: FlexShopper (FPAY) & United Rentals (URI)

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FlexShopper and United Rentals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $67.05 million 0.06 -$8.33 million N/A N/A United Rentals $6.64 billion 1.33 $1.35 billion $10.59 10.32

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper.

Risk & Volatility

FlexShopper has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Rentals has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Rentals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -13.86% N/A -35.85% United Rentals 21.96% 39.46% 8.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FlexShopper and United Rentals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 0 0 N/A United Rentals 2 1 10 0 2.62

United Rentals has a consensus target price of $169.58, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. Given United Rentals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than FlexShopper.

Summary

United Rentals beats FlexShopper on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. This segment serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners. The Trench, Power, and Pump segment is involved in the rental of specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and HVAC equipment consisting of portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; and pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. It serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, municipalities, and industrial companies. The company also sells new equipment, such as aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; contractor supplies, including construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that are owned by the company's customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 1, 2018, the company operated 997 rental locations in the United States and Canada. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

