Financial Comparison: American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) versus ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR (ISUZY)

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) and ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufact. and ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufact. 6.00% 28.88% 5.77% ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR 5.30% 10.41% 5.50%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Axle & Manufact. and ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufact. 2 2 5 0 2.33 ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus target price of $19.43, indicating a potential upside of 33.16%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR.

Dividends

ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. American Axle & Manufact. does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufact. and ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufact. $6.27 billion 0.26 $337.10 million $3.75 3.89 ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR $18.70 billion 0.59 $994.57 million N/A N/A

ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than American Axle & Manufact..

Risk and Volatility

American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears and shafts, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment produces thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, China, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

