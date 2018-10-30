Financial Architects Inc Lowers Holdings in Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Rambus by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.53. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $919.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.23). Rambus had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Vice Chairman Charles Kissner sold 5,896 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $62,438.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,144.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.