Financial Architects Inc Has $636,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,062,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after buying an additional 170,360 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 63,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

