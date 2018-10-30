FIG Partners Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National Commerce Corp (NCOM)

National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of National Commerce in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. FIG Partners also issued estimates for National Commerce’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). National Commerce had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NCOM. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised National Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered National Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NCOM opened at $36.67 on Monday. National Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $749.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 201,532 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 362,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 73,928 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Commerce

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

