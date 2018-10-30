Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,801,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $50,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,152,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 156,042 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 162,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,166,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 72,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $34.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.47.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

