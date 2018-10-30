Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 710.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 515,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 351.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 188,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

