Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.42. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 25.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,069.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $120,457 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 245.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $384,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 23.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.